While casual fight fans are patiently waiting for UFC 289 to start later tonight (Sat., June 10, 2023) from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, hardcore combat enthusiasts witnessed one of the most insane in-ring brawls in recent memory earlier today at Nomad Fighting Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

For those not familiar with Nomad FC, it is a Kazakhstan-based fight promotion that utilizes mixed martial arts (MMA) gloves in a boxing setting. It’s pretty unique, but not too many people are aware of the international fight promotion.

The first fight of Saturday’s card was contested between Ulan Nurgali and Sayat Kunshashev. Nurgali is a 22-year-old Kazakhstan native who has produced a 2-0 record in MMA before taking his talents to Nomad FC. Kunshashev, on the other hand, is a former professional kickboxer with a lot more experience.

Both fighters went toe-to-toe over the course of three rounds, but it was Kunshashev who escaped with the unanimous decision win. Nurgali was left relatively bloody. After the action concluded, Nurgali’s team members approached Kunshashev and started to exchange some words. A few moments later a punch was thrown by Kunshashev and all hell broke lose. We’ve seen some pretty wild brawls over the years, but this one concluded with about 30 people in the ring and multiple punches landed. It was chaotic to say the least.

Luckily, Nomad FC is offering up the entire fight card for free. You can check that out in the above video player and the post-fight melee between Team Nurgali and Team Kunshashev below:

First fight ends in a brawl, LET'S GO pic.twitter.com/8j3OjAdP1L — Matysek (@Matysek88) June 10, 2023