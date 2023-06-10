 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NSFW pic: Chris Curtis suffers gnarly cut in No Contest | UFC 289

By Dan Hiergesell
Chris Curtis suffered another headbutt at the hands of an opponent earlier tonight (Sat., June 10, 2023) at UFC 289 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, when the middleweight contender suffered a nasty cut after an accidental headbutt by Nassourdine Imavov.

This fight was a good one for as long as it lasted. Curtis kept plodding forward trying to come inside as Imavov utilized his range and variety of offensive attacks to do damage. During an exchange along the cage in the second round both middleweights clashed heads.

Unfortunately, Curtis suffered a bloody cut above his right eye. The referee and doctor gave “Action Man” enough time to recover and try to continue, but once Curtis revealed he still had blurry vision the fight was waved off. Curtis was visibly disappointed.

Check out the aftermath below, including a NSFW photo of Curtis’ cut:

