The ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) action will go down tonight (Sat., June 10, 2023) at UFC 289 from inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, as Amanda Nunes puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line against veteran contender Irene Aldana.

Adding to the PPV card mix will be an anticipated lightweight scrap between former UFC champion, Charles Oliveira, and surging contender, Beneil Dariush. Also, promising welterweight prospect, Mike Mallott, will be back in action against Adam Fugitt.

Take a look below at UFC 289’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Stephen Erceg vs. David Dvorak

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

Online

UFC 289: “Nunes vs. Aldana” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 289 PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 289: “Nunes vs. Aldana” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 289: “Nunes vs. Aldana” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But, if you need to go out and watch UFC 289 there is a list of bars near you airing "Nunes vs. Aldana" right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 289 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early "Prelims" matches at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, followed by the remaining "Prelims" undercard balance at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, before the final PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 289: “Nunes vs. Aldana” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 289 fight card and PPV lineup click here.