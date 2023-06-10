 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch UFC 289 online stream on ESPN+ PPV | Nunes vs. Aldana

By Dan Hiergesell
The ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) action will go down tonight (Sat., June 10, 2023) at UFC 289 from inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, as Amanda Nunes puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line against veteran contender Irene Aldana.

OCTAGON RETURNS TO THE GREAT WHITE NORTH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Canada for the first time in almost four years when it hosts UFC 289 inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sat., June 10, 2023. In UFC 289’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, women’s Bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, will lock horns with No. 5-ranked 135-pound contender, Irene Aldana, while former Lightweight kingpin and current No. 1-seeded contender, Charles Oliveira, battles No. 4-ranked Beneil Dariush in the co-feature with 155-pound title implications on the line.

Adding to the PPV card mix will be an anticipated lightweight scrap between former UFC champion, Charles Oliveira, and surging contender, Beneil Dariush. Also, promising welterweight prospect, Mike Mallott, will be back in action against Adam Fugitt.

Take a look below at UFC 289’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana
Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt
Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng
Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

Stephen Erceg vs. David Dvorak
Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

Online

  • UFC 289: “Nunes vs. Aldana” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
  • Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 289 PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.
  • UFC 289: “Nunes vs. Aldana” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

Bars

  • Stay home, be safe. But, if you need to go out and watch UFC 289 there is a list of bars near you airing “Nunes vs. Aldana” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 289 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early “Prelims” matches at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, followed by the remaining “Prelims” undercard balance at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, before the final PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 289: “Nunes vs. Aldana” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 289 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

