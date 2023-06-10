 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Aiemann Zahabi injects life into ‘Prelims’ with nasty KO | UFC 289

By Dan Hiergesell
Aiemann Zahabi injected life into the “Prelims” undercard earlier tonight (Sat., June 10, 2023) at UFC 289 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, when the Canadian fighter stopped fellow bantamweight Aoriqileng with a vicious first-round knockout (punches).

OCTAGON RETURNS TO THE GREAT WHITE NORTH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Canada for the first time in almost four years when it hosts UFC 289 inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sat., June 10, 2023. In UFC 289’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, women’s Bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, will lock horns with No. 5-ranked 135-pound contender, Irene Aldana, while former Lightweight kingpin and current No. 1-seeded contender, Charles Oliveira, battles No. 4-ranked Beneil Dariush in the co-feature with 155-pound title implications on the line.

Both bantamweights were engaged in the early going and landed some solid shots. Zahabi eventually found his timing and came inside with a counter attack. The right hand missed but the follow-up left struck Aoriqileng directly on the chin. Aoriqileng fell to the canvas in a heap as Zahabi started to walk off thinking he got the knockout, but he needed to deliver one more shot before the referee stepped in.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Zahabi, 35, extends his current win streak to three with this performance and now has his second knockout finish inside of the Octagon. The brother of renowned MMA coach, Firas Zahabi, Aiemann is making up for lost time and looks primed to take a shot at the bantamweight top 15, especially if his power continues to deliver.

For complete UFC 289 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

