Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush full fight video preview for UFC 289 PPV co-main event

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will look to blast his way back into title contention when he takes on streaking 155-pound contender Beneil Dariush in the UFC 289 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event TONIGHT (Sat., June 10, 2023) inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

The winner may (or may not) get the next crack at lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

