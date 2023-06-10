 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana full fight video preview for UFC 289 PPV main event

By Jesse Holland
UFC 289 will be headlined by the women’s bantamweight championship showdown between reigning 135-pound titleholder Amanda Nunes and top contender Irene Aldana TONIGHT (Sat., June 10, 2023) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

OCTAGON RETURNS TO THE GREAT WHITE NORTH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Canada for the first time in almost four years when it hosts UFC 289 inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sat., June 10, 2023. In UFC 289’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, women’s Bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, will lock horns with No. 5-ranked 135-pound contender, Irene Aldana, while former Lightweight kingpin and current No. 1-seeded contender, Charles Oliveira, battles No. 4-ranked Beneil Dariush in the co-feature with 155-pound title implications on the line.

Aldana stepped in to replace the injured Julianna Pena.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 289 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early “Prelims” matches at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, followed by the remaining “Prelims” undercard balance at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, before the final PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 289: “Nunes vs. Aldana” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 289 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

