Midnight Mania! UFC 289’s Chris Curtis confronts Twitter troll, ‘Stop saying dumb s—t!’

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC Middleweight Chris Curtis is keeping things loose in Canada.

“The Action Man” is less than 24 hours away from stepping into the Octagon opposite Nassourdine Imavov in the headlining fight of the “Prelims” card at UFC 289 tomorrow night (Sat. June 10, 2023) inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. Despite the forthcoming fisticuffs, Curtis still had time to handle a Twitter troll and post about the altercation on social media.

Despite his somewhat fiery reputation, Curtis handles the interaction with humor and grace. After switching his phone to record the video, Curtis gets in frame with a young Canadian fan whom he accuses of previously talking trash online. H

“Alright check it out, this is one of those weird times in life when you meet your Twitter trolls,” Curtis gleefully exclaimed (via Josh Evanoff). “What’s your handle? What’s your handle, we’re going to make you famous… So, I’m not even sure what he said, and I told him to stop saying dumb s—t, and I won’t block you. What do you have to say for yourself Twitter troll?”

He continued, “…We are who we are. I’m a troll, I don’t take it personally, it’s fine. It’s very rare that you get to meet people that troll you so, it’s fine.”

Last time out, Curtis suffered a controversial loss to Kelvin Gastelum. The fight was extremely back-and-forth, but a clash of heads in the second sent Curtis to the canvas. The foul was never called and may have affected the judges’ decision-making, so Curtis is currently appealing that outcome.

Either way, he’ll be searching for a definitive victory tomorrow.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

