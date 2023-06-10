Bobby Green is partially responsible for Jared Gordon’s UFC Vegas 74 removal earlier this month, but “King” is still having a hard time understanding why his former Octagon foe would voluntarily reveal his own concussion in the first place.

Gordon, who was scheduled to fight at UFC Vegas 74 this past weekend, last competed against Green back at UFC Vegas 71 this past April. Green was winning the fight, but the bout was eventually ruled a no contest after a clash of heads rendered Gordon unable to continue (highlights HERE). Gordon was visibly hurt by the incident, but most figured he’d be ready to rock two months later.

Unfortunately, Gordon put his foot in his own mouth during the lead up to UFC Vegas 74. The lightweight veteran revealed during media day that he had suffered a concussion against Green. UFC was unaware of this so when Gordon publicly revealed this information the promotion was forced to pull him from the card.

I guess that’s what happens when you’re NOT a doctor.

Green, who is somewhat responsible for the concussion that Gordon suffered this past April, is flabbergasted that “Flash” would give himself up. In fact, “King” posted to social media this past week to express his confusion and throw some shade at his former adversary.

“What up G. What you did now? What you did now? I’m sorry brother, and I’m not hating at all. You have had the worst luck in f—king history. But to top it off, you then went and snitched on yourself? Where they do that at G? You then went up on the fight, trust me a lot of shit happens to us that we can’t say,” said Green during an Instagram post (via InsideFighting). “If I’m gonna say it, I’m gonna say it after the fact. You can’t go out there and tell them before that you got hurt and you f—ked up before the fight. We all f—ked up, you can’t tell them the truth. What’s the matter with you G? Where they do that at? Why they snitch on themselves? Please tell me.”

Gordon, who was already coming off a controversial loss to Paddy Pimblett before his encounter with Green earlier this year, will now have to wait to get back inside of the Octagon. He was originally scheduled to fight veteran Jim Miller at UFC Vegas 74 so maybe the promotion re-books that matchup for later this summer.

That is, of course, if Gordon is healthy enough to compete.