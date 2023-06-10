Amanda Nunes will be fighting someone other than Julianna Pena for the first time in over two years later tonight (Sat., June 10, 2023) at UFC 289 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, but that doesn’t mean “Lioness” will have an easier time inside of the cage. She’ll be taking on Irene Aldana in Saturday’s main event.

For Nunes, this is her opportunity to fight an unfamiliar contender in the 135-pound division. The UFC double champion is coming off back-to-back matchups against Pena and they weren’t easy. Pena scored one of the biggest upsets of all time by submitting Nunes back at UFC 269, but Nunes returned the favor at UFC 277 by beating the brakes off Pena for a unanimous decision. She won her belt back in the process.

This weekend will be the first time in over two years in which Nunes is fighting someone not named Pena. The last time that happened “Lioness” captured a submission victory over Megan Anderson at UFC 259 to defend her women’s featherweight title. Furthermore, the last time Nunes fought someone other than Pena in the bantamweight division came back in 2019 with a decision victory over Germaine de Randamie.

Needless to say, Nunes still has something to prove this weekend. Despite her legendary UFC career, the Brazilian champion can still grow as a fighter. Knocking off a hungry striker like Aldana and putting her rivalry with Pena in the rearview is a great way to take her game to an even higher level.

Unfortunately for Nunes, she believes Aldana will be a tougher matchup than Pena was. Aldana is a completely different fighter who leaves herself open on the feet, but “Lioness” believes she is an all-around better fighter than Pena.

“Honestly, I will stop her. No doubt in my mind,” said Nunes at UFC 289’s pre-fight press conference ( watch HERE). “This belt is Brazilian. This belt is mine. I’m completely ready for this fight.

“She’s a better fighter than Julianna, for sure. She’s going to bring the challenge, and I’m ready for this battle. I’m more ready than ever. She’s going to bring the challenge, and I’m going to be ready to answer it. You guys have a great main event.”

For Aldana, this is as big as it gets. Not only is she fighting for her first UFC title, but she’s doing it in a PPV main event against the greatest female combat athlete of all time. If she wants to become Mexico’s next UFC champion she’s going to have to put forth a perfect performance. One that is better than Pena’s last outing against Nunes.

What do you think, fight fans? Is Aldana a stiffer challenge than Pena?

Sound off!

