The legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be back in action tomorrow (Sunday, June 11, 2023) live on the Zeus network from inside FLA Arena in Sunrise, Fla., as “Money” returns to the boxing ring to meet former professional mixed martial arts (MMA) prospect, John Gotti III.

This isn’t the most interesting matchup on paper, but it is the next stop on Mayweather’s post-retirement exhibition tour. The undefeated boxing legend has been making a killing wiping the floor with lesser competition over the past few years. From fighting Logan Paul to a few different appearances under the RIZIN banner, Mayweather has exploited the current boxing scene to his financial benefit.

On Sunday, “Money” will be back in action to take on Gotti, who is 2-0 as a professional boxer since making his debut in 2022. Gotti is the grandson of the former head of the Gambino crime family, but don’t expect him to whack any goons this weekend as he’s a heavy betting underdog against Mayweather.

Ahead of their weekend tilt in Florida the two fighters took to a beachfront stage on Saturday for official weigh ins. Both Mayweather and Gotti successfully made weight before coming together for one final intense faceoff.

Check it out in the above video player.

Stick with Mania for more ‘Mayweather vs. Gotti III’ news and coverage.