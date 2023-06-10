GIVE THE KING HIS GOLD!!! @KINGCALLUMWALSH with his SIXTH TKO as he climbs to 7-0!! Cork, Ireland, you've got yourself a champion!!! #HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/taY9EVwGVm

Undefeated Irish boxer ‘King’ Callum Walsh (7-0, 6 KO) delivered a memorable main event finish last night (Fri., June 9, 2023) at Hollywood Fight Nights live on UFC Fight Pass from inside Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, Calif., when the 22-year-old super welterweight prospect put a brutal stop to veteran Carson Jones (43-16-3, 31 KO) via fourth-round TKO.

There has been some considerable build up for Walsh’s headlining act Friday night on UFC Fight Pass as the Irish fighter begins to make some waves in the world of boxing. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has been high on the Irish star as well and it has lent a hand to spotlight Walsh’s progress.

On Friday, “King” left nothing to the imagination as he decimated Jones from the opening bell. With over 60 professional fights under his belt Jones was supposed to be the toughest test to date for the young Walsh, but the Irishman had his way in this one. After suffering a cut from an accidental clash of heads early into the fight Walsh unloaded offense in bunches and eventually scored a knockdown in the fourth round.

Jones, who has only been stopped a handful of times throughout his long career, was able to shake it off and get back to his feet. That was until Walsh rushed in again and delivered the finishing touches on his TKO stoppage as the fourth round came to a close. It was impressive to say the least.

After the fight, Walsh got on the microphone to discuss his victory and introduce himself to the world of combat sports. The young Irishman sounded quite like former UFC double champion Conor McGregor in the way he spoke and delivered his speech. Maybe this is just the beginning of Walsh’s rise to stardom.

Check out the video highlights below:

Walsh doesn't seem interested in going the distance#HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/u8P6l74DJC — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 10, 2023

Clash of heads has Callum leaking#HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/8wR209mCa1 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 10, 2023

The King is pouring it on!!!#HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/j4VvaI5D7Z — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 10, 2023

GIVE THE KING HIS GOLD!!!@KINGCALLUMWALSH with his SIXTH TKO as he climbs to 7-0!!



Cork, Ireland, you've got yourself a champion!!!#HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/taY9EVwGVm — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 10, 2023

"7-0, 6 KOs and some hardware to boot!"



Take a victory lap, @KINGCALLUMWALSH! pic.twitter.com/B7TnKCYHaX — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 10, 2023

Keep your eye on the Irishman!#HFNBoxing pic.twitter.com/eeaidGg36m — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 10, 2023