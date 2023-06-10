ONE Fight Night 11 preview

ONE Fight Night 11 is set for Lumpinee this Friday night (US time). After last months event in Denver the promotion returns to its usual venue for a card that is headlined by a Muay Thai title fight.

MMA fans should keep an eye out for the flyweight bout between Hu Yong and Sung Hoon Woo and the featherweight match pitting Ilya Freymanov against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg. Both have definite ‘fight of the night’ potential.

Kickboxing: Rade Opačić vs. Guto Inocente (Heavyweight)

Serbian giant Rade Opacic is looking to avenge his only loss in six ONE Championship fights. He was stopped by an inocuous looking body shot from the Brazilian last year.

Inocente was stopped himself in his last outing, a first round demolition job by Roman Kryklia in the ONE Kickboxing Heavyweight Grand Prix semi-finals. Having proved he can hurt the Croatian to the body once he will surely be looking to repeat the trick.

Hu Yong vs. Sung Hoon Woo (Flyweight)

Hu Yong (10-4) came to prominence with the ONE Hero Series in China and knocked out former flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio with a huge right hand in his last outing. He started that fight with a flying knee and could have something similar in store here.

Sung Hoon Woo (10-3) is a southpaw who has some serious power. He stopped top flyweight contender Yuya Wakamatsu last time out, overpowering the Japanese prospect with hard punching combinations.

Martine Michieletto vs. Amber Kitchen (Strawweight)

Martine Michieletto gets to finally make her ONE Championship debut having pulled out of a fight with Anissa Meksen last year. She is very experienced and has won titles in both kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Amber Kitchen will be desperate to finally get a win under her belt in ONE Championship after three decision losses. She has faced some of the top fighters in the division and held her own, but faces another really though test against the decorated Italian.

Artem Belakh vs. Won Il Kwon (Bantamwweight)

Artem Belakh (10-2) is coming off a decision win over Leandro Issa. He somehow survived an armbar attempt from the BJJ black belt when the fight looked finished and showed tremendous heart and stamina

Won Il Kwon (12-4) represents a totally different type of challenge. The Korean is a standup specialist who is very tall for a bantamweight and likes to target the body with knees and punches.

Kickboxing: Nieky Holzken vs. Arian Sadiković (Lightweight)

It was a massive surprise when K-1 Max veteran Nieky Holzken was stopped by Sinsamut Klinmee but there were extenuating circumstances. He had prepared for a kickboxing bout with big gloves and ended up getting knocked out by a punch in a Muay Thai fight with MMA gloves,

Arian Sadikovic knocked down Regian Eersel in the second round of their fight. No-one has caused the Dutchman as many problems, including Holzken who dropped a decision to him twice, and the Bosnian will be looking to secure a rematch with a win here.

Mansur Malachiev vs. Jeremy Miado (Strawweight)

Mansur Malachiev (10-0) will be making his long awaited ONE Championship debut. The undefeated Russian wrestler was the Eagles FC flyweight and bantamweight champion.

Jeremy Miado (10-4) has showcased some impressive striking skills and has showcased some serious punching power during his current four fight winning streak. His takedown defence will definitely be tested here.

Ilya Freymanov vs. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg (Featherweight)

Ilya Freymanov (11-2) rarely goes the distance and is coming off a first round stoppage win over Martin Nguyen. His background is in Muay Thai and kickboxing giving this ‘fight of the night’ potential.

Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg (6-3) has been in some wild wars but got a little carried away and landed a soccer kick in his last fight. That DQ loss snapped a four fight winning streak for the aggressive Mongolian who is guaranteed to come out all guns blazing here.

Kickboxing: Superbon Banchamek vs. Tayfun Ozcan (Featherweight)

Superbon Banchamek fights for the first time since his stunning KO loss to Chingiz Allazov. Prior to that he had been on devastating form with his head kick KO of Giorgio Petrosyan one of the most shocking moments in kickboxing history.

Tayfum Ozcan lost a close, back and forth battle to Marat Grigorian in his last fight. He also dropped a split decision to Sittichai Sitsongpeenong on his ONE Championship debut and will be looking to turn things around with a win over the former champion

Submission grappling: Kade Ruotolo vs. Tommy Langaker (For lightweight title)

Kade Ruotolo won gold at the ADCC World Championships last year. The BJJ black belt is one of the bets grapplers on the planet and is on an 18 match winning streak.

Tommy Langaker’s recent form isn’t quite as impressive but he has two wins out of two for ONE Championship. The Norwegian is also a BJJ black belt but has yet to win a world title.

Muay Thai: Regian Eersel (c) vs. Dmitry Menshikov (For lightweight title)

The shows main event is a clash between Suriname and Russia. This will be Eersel’s second defense of his ONE Muaythai Lightweight World title after a stunning come from behind KO win over Sinsamut Klinmee in his last fight. Dmirty Menshikov, comes into the fight with a big reputation as a knockout artist that has earned him an instant title shot.

The entire ONE Fight Night 11 fight card will be available to view free in North America on Amazon Prime for subscribers, and in other territories using the newly launched app which you can download here.

