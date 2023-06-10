 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 289 Ceremonial Weigh-in

UFC 289 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Nunes vs. Aldana

Contributors: MMAmania.com Staff
UFC 289 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, TONIGHT (Sat., June 10, 2023) for the first time in almost four years with a five-round pay-per-view (PPV) main event collision between women’s Bantamweight roost-ruler, Amanda Nunes, and surging Mexican knockout artist, Irene Aldana. In UFC 289’s PPV co-main event, top-ranked Lightweight finishers Charles Oliveira (No. 1) and Beneil Dariush (No. 4) will tangle in “The People’s Main Event,” with the winner all-but “guaranteed” a future 155-pound title shot. We’ve got fun Featherweight fisticuffs between Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr, too! UFC 289’s entire “Prelims” undercard will stream on ESPN+ (in English and Spanish), beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT (ESPN will also simulcast the late undercard action) before the PPV main card action kicks off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (also on ESPN+).

IT’S AN BANGER BANTAMWEIGHT BATTLE!

OCTAGON RETURNS TO THE GREAT WHITE NORTH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Canada for the first time in almost four years when it hosts UFC 289 inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sat., June 10, 2023. In UFC 289’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, women’s Bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, will lock horns with No. 5-ranked 135-pound contender, Irene Aldana, while former Lightweight kingpin and current No. 1-seeded contender, Charles Oliveira, battles No. 4-ranked Beneil Dariush in the co-feature with 155-pound title implications on the line.

MMAmania.com will deliver bell-to-bell results coverage of UFC 289 online LIVE all evening (late) night, including latest fight updates, fight recaps, video highlights, winners, losers, press conference streams and all the other post-fight fallout you can handle well into Sunday. Buckle up! We’ll have all the news that’s fit to print and much, much more. We’ve got UFC 289’s entire card — including “Prelims” undercard matches on ESPN/ESPN+ — all covered below in our comprehensive story stream.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 289 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 289: “Nunes vs. Aldana” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

31 Total Updates Since
Jun 5, 2023, 11:13am EDT

