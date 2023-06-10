 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 289 results, live stream PPV updates | Nunes vs. Aldana

By Jesse Holland and Patrick L. Stumberg
MMA: JUL 30 UFC 277 Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC 289 live stream results and play-by-play updates: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana women’s bantamweight championship title fight tops the UFC 289 pay-per-view (PPV) main card TONIGHT (Sat., June 10, 2023) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, a five-round showdown contested for the Brazilian’s 135-pound strap. Shortly before that headlining affair, top lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush will collide for a chance to secure the next crack at the 155-pound crown, currently held by Islam Makhachev, in the UFC 289 co-main event.

OCTAGON RETURNS TO THE GREAT WHITE NORTH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Canada for the first time in almost four years when it hosts UFC 289 inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sat., June 10, 2023. In UFC 289’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, women’s Bantamweight champion, Amanda Nunes, will lock horns with No. 5-ranked 135-pound contender, Irene Aldana, while former Lightweight kingpin and current No. 1-seeded contender, Charles Oliveira, battles No. 4-ranked Beneil Dariush in the co-feature with 155-pound title implications on the line.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

The UFC 289 five-fight PPV main card gets underway TONIGHT at 10 p.m. ET beginning with the middleweight mashup between Eryk Anders and Marc-Andre Barriault. Get complete UFC 289 PPV main card LIVE results and real-time play-by-play updates below. In addition, we’re also covering the UFC 289 “Prelims” undercard bouts streaming on ESPN and ESPN+ in a separate thread RIGHT HERE, beginning promptly at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC 289 action at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Nunes vs. Aldana.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 289 main card PPV results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward 1the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 289 PPV MAIN CARD QUICK RESULTS:

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana
Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
Adam Fugitt vs. Mike Malott
Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

UFC 289 PPV MAIN CARD LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

135 lbs.: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Adam Fugitt vs. Mike Malott

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

