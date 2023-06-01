Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida targeted for UFC Sao Paulo main event in November

The Heavyweights are headed to Brazil.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to Sao Paulo, Brazil for a Nov. 4, 2023, Fight Night event, according to MMA Junkie. In the main event, No. 4-ranked Heavyweight contender, Curtis Blaydes (17-4, 1 no contest), looks to defend his Top 5 spot against the surging Brazilian and No. 9 Heavyweight, Jailton Almeida (19-2).

UFC Sao Paulo will act as Blaydes’ seventh UFC main event in nine consecutive fights and his ninth headlining spot overall.

“I think he’s a specialist, I think he’s really good at the submissions and grappling to takedown,” Blaydes told James Lynch. “We haven’t seen a lot of his entire MMA game but he hasn’t had to use anything else. Also, at Heavyweight, anybody can be a title contender. Especially when you’re a non-American. You win four fights, you’re automatically a contender. So yeah, he can definitely be a contender.”

The frightening wrestler will look to get back in the win column against Almeida after suffering a tough first round technical knockout (punches) loss to Sergei Pavlovich this past April 2023 (watch highlights). Before the defeat, Blaydes had won three straight. He has yet to go on a losing streak in his 22-fight career.

Almeida recently continued to impress in his first main event showing, making quick work of a perennial Top 10 contender, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, via a first round rear naked choke (watch highlights) at UFC Charlotte early last month (May 13, 2023). Almeida has won 14 in a row and hoped for a match up with Tai Tuivasa after his last win, but defeating Blaydes could very well end up being enough to get him one fight away at most from a title opportunity.

