UFC Vegas 74 takes second mid-fight week hit with another main card fight cancelation

UFC Vegas 74 is just one big mess.

Jim Miller (35-17, 1 no contest) is being faced with his second Lightweight opponent change for this weekend’s event (Sat., June 3, 2023). Miller, who was originally matched with Ludovit Klein, lost out on that pairing after Klein fell ill, leading Jared Gordon (19-6, 1 no contest) to fill in. Unfortunately for both parties, Gordon is now out for undisclosed reasons, according to David Van Auken. Marcel Dorff has since confirmed the report and added that Miller will now welcome Featherweight prospect, Jesse Butler (12-4), to the Octagon.

Butler currently rides a five-fight winning streak, competing as recently as Feb. 2023 in what was his third Fury Fighting Championship appearance. Butler also scored an early career victory in top regional promotion, Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA)

UFC Vegas 74 has already seen numerous shufflings as earlier in the week, another Lightweight bout saw a change after Guram Kutateladze was replaced by Muhammad Naimov against Jamie Mullarkey. Shortly after the event’s original headliner between Middleweight contenders, Jack Hermansson and Brendan Allen, was announced, Hermansson was injured, paving the way for top Flyweights, Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi.

The full UFC Vegas 74 line up can be seen below:

125 lbs.: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

155 lbs.: Jim Miller vs. Jesse Butler

125 lbs.: Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

125 lbs.: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

155lbs.: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov

170 lbs.: Elizeu Zaleski vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

135 lbs.: John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonca

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes

135 lbs.: Johnny Munoz vs. Daniel Santos

115 lbs.: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed

135 lbs.: Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

205 lbs.: Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

