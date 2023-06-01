‘Betrayed’ Ryan Garcia abandoned after Gervonta Davis loss — ‘Tank’s team cared more than my own team’

Ryan Garcia suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career when he was stopped by WBA (regular) lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in their pay-per-view (PPV) headliner last month at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch video highlights of their “sweet science” showdown right here.

Following the seventh-round stoppage, Garcia claims his team abandoned ship and left him sailing solo at the post-fight press conference. In addition, “The Flash” reveals he got more support from Team Davis than his own “Golden Boy” squad.

“A win, I wouldn’t have gotten to see it,” Garcia told Bradley Martyn. “A loss, I seen everybody leave me and I started to see who was really there for me. After the fight, nobody was there for me. My team didn’t come to the press conference, they didn’t do anything. Somebody betrayed me in camp, they weren’t trying to look out for me after the fight. It was the worst. Tank’s team really cared about me more than my own team.”

So what happened?

“My security team told me ‘boss, we gotta get the f**k out of here’ because I received death threats,” Garcia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, told his Instagram followers. “You guys don’t know this, I received death threats throughout the whole week. And they just said it was simply too dangerous, so we got out of there.”

De La Hoya insists Golden Boy President Eric Gomez was on location for support.

Related Davis Vs Garcia Blows Past One Million PPV Buys

Garcia admitted Davis was the better fighter that night but also believes he was too impatient, setting up the fight-ending knockout with his own haste. Expect a rematch to materialize somewhere down the line if “The Flash” gets back to his winning ways.