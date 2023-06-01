UFC’s Tim Elliott ‘was gonna wind up in jail or worse’ without emotional release of divorce tweet

UFC flyweight Tim Elliott shook up the combat sports community when he went public with some behind-the-scenes details of his divorce from former UFC fighter Gina Mazany, posting a photo from their wedding day on Twitter.

“You want to see something gross? This is my ‘wife’ reading vows to my daughter on our ‘wedding’ night,” Elliott wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “The guy holding the microphone was my ‘friend [and] teammate’ — my wife cheated on me with this guy the same night! And they’ve had a relationship our entire ‘marriage.’”

Related Elliott Rallies Through Finger Injury

Elliott has an eight-year old daughter from a previous relationship.

The former friend and teammate he was referring to is ex-UFC bantamweight Kevin Croom, who like Mazany, parted ways with the promotion after a string of losses in 2022. But Elliott insists his online grievance was not intended to hurt either party.

“I don’t know if it was the right thing, but for me it was the right thing,” Elliott told reporters at the UFC Vegas 74 media day. “It was not to try to hurt anybody else, it was 100 percent to try to help myself. I don’t know if it was gonna hurt or help but I knew the position I was in and how I was feeling that it wasn’t gonna be good — I was gonna wind up in jail or hurt or even worse, so I don’t regret anything. But again, I don’t wish any hard feelings on anybody, especially not Gina, I love her. I still love her and I care about her, but I can’t be in her life and I can’t have anything to do with her.”

Mazany recently deleted her Instagram account (can’t imagine why). Croom’s social media channels remain active but “Crash” has not posted in several weeks. As of this writing, neither fighter has gone on record to discuss the tweet posted by Elliott.

Related Elliott Pops For Marijuana Use

As for the former TUF champ, he’ll make his first appearance in more than a year after undergoing knee surgery in 2022. Elliott (18-12-1) is scheduled to collide with Victor Altamirano as part of the UFC Vegas 74 lineup this weekend at APEX in Las Vegas.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.