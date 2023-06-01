Jake Paul stuns fans (and haters) with video tour of incredible $16 million mega-mansion

Fading UFC stars are practically begging to box social media sensation Jake Paul under the guise of defending the prestige (lol) of combat sports. In reality, they want a piece of that “Problem Child” pie, which helps lift downtrodden fighters (like this former champion) from the dreaded clearance rack.

Even legends like Mike Tyson are tipping their caps.

The 26 year-old Paul recently purchased a $16,000,000 mega-mansion in Puerto Rico, right down the road from his brother Logan. The 12,800 square foot home comes with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, has a six-car garage and a giant pool complete with guest house.

That’s a lot of toilets to clean.

Paul will continue his pay-per-view (PPV) earnings when he collides with former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz this August in Texas, his first boxing match after losing to Tommy Fury in a “limp performance” that may have been caused by a wet dream. For much more on his upcoming Diaz fight click here.