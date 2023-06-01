 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Joe Rogan praises ‘f—king genius’ Yair Rodriguez: ‘Everything he does is different’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 284: Makhachev v Volkanovski Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Lost in the shuffle of Alexander Volkanovski’s excellent performance against Islam Makhachev is the simple fact that he has a very dangerous challenger ahead of him. On the same night that the Australian chased double champion status, Yair Rodriguez captured interim Featherweight gold by dismantling Josh Emmett with his vicious kicking game.

It’s far from the first highlight produced by “Pantera,” who has scored some ridiculous stoppage wins throughout his career. He’s incredibly fast and has a unique skill set, and his rangy offense makes him a real threat to the shorter man in Volkanovski.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is impressed by Rodriguez, to say the least. On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan dropped a ton of praise on the Mexican champion, labeling him a “genius” and waxing poetic about his kicking capabilities.

“Have you seen Yair Rodriguez fight? Yair Rodriguez is one of the wildest motherf—kers that’s ever fought in MMA,” Rogan said (via MMA Junkie). “Yair has some of the craziest kicks. He’s got this taekwondo background, but he does all this wild sh*t. He hit B.J. Penn with a 360 roundhouse kick. He f—ked B.J. Penn up.

“Look at this motherf—ker. He kicked him with the right, and then in the air hits him with the left. He’s a beast. He’s so dynamic, his striking and on the ground. He finished Josh Emmett with a triangle in his last fight. On the ground he’s nasty. He is f—king wicked. He’s wicked, and he’s really hard to figure out because everything he does is different … f—king genius.”

Whether Rodriguez’s genius is enough to dethrone Volkanovski remains to be seen, but he’ll get his opportunity at UFC 290 on Sat., July 8, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Insomnia

New meme format just dropped:

Guram Kutataledze revealed visa issues are the reason behind his pullout rather than injury, so hopefully he can get rebooked sooner than later.

Every Matthew Semelsberger fight is a banger.

Tim Elliott is bringing some extra emotion into his fight this weekend opposite Victor Altamarino.

It’s not my first choice for either man, but I’d happily watch Renato Moicano and Rafael Fiziev fight again.

Speaking of rematches, Marlon Vera wants another shot at Cory Sandhagen.

It’s always cool to see a game plan come together.

Belal Muhammad doesn’t appear too interested in a non-officiated altercation with Sean Strickland.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Getting chewed up by a nasty left kicker is never fun.

Alex Caceres’ high kick setup against Julian Erosa is a perfect example of great strike timing.

Matt Brown is one of the best clinch strikers in MMA history.

Random Land

High-level engineering.

Midnight Music: Country, 2013

