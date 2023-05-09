Paddy Pimblett open to ‘easiest route into Top 15’ matchup with Matt Frevola upon return

Paddy Pimblett will happily oblige Matt Frevola’s call out at UFC 288 this past weekend (May 6, 2023).

Since the start of 2022, Frevola has been living up to his nickname and steamrolling his competition, winning three fights in a row by first-round knockout. Standing across from Drew Dober in Newark, New Jersey, Frevola scored his biggest win yet, putting away the equally sensational striker just over the four-minute mark (watch highlights).

After the fight, “The Steamrolla” took to the microphone with Joe Rogan, calling out Pimblett as his next opponent. Currently sidelined after recent foot surgery, Pimblett saw the fight and callout, responding with full confidence as he generally does.

“bit of a weird time to call me out when I can’t even train like [eyeroll and shrug emojis],” Pimblett responded to a comment on Instagram (h/t MMA Junkie). “But yer I’d fight Frevola when I’m back probably the easiest route into the top 15 [sunglasses emoji].

“I’ll get back in the gym when I can pal, for now the doctors have me I cannot train,” he concluded.

Frevola’s win over Dober was enough to break him into the Lightweight division’s Top 15 rankings, landing at No. 14. Therefore, a hypothetical next win for Pimblett would indeed grant him his wish.

Pimblett last fought in Dec. 2022, defeating Jared Gordon via a controversial unanimous decision (watch highlights) to extend his current stretch of success to six straight (four in UFC). While Gordon was hoping to get a rematch with “The Baddy” once the Liverpool, England native was ready to fight again, he’s since suffered another controversial setback, fighting to a no contest with Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 71 after an early accidental headbutt (watch highlights).

Ultimately, whoever ends up winning the Pimblett sweepstakes will find themselves in a high-profile spot.

For complete UFC 288 results, coverage and highlights click HERE.