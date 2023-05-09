Video: Wannabe boxer embarrasses himself with Nick Diaz callout at Paul-Diaz presser, immediately regrets decision

This is Derek. Derek is an idiot. Don’t be Derek. pic.twitter.com/OzwvnNFHRn

DALLAS, TEXAS — Nate Diaz unsurprisingly wasn’t amused by today’s (Tues., May 9, 2023) pre-fight press conference for his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul.

Touching down in Dallas, Texas, for their first pre-fight press conference, Paul and Diaz took center stage. Fashionably late as per usual, Diaz didn’t end up enjoying his time, finding the presser “weird” without the fans in attendance, but media exclusively.

Things only got sillier for Diaz when he was antagonized by one of Paul’s wannabe boxer croney’s disguised as media.

“Nate, I’m actually a boxer myself and I’ve been trying to get into this undercard,” the audience member said. “I’m just wondering if you think I could fight your brother, Nick, because if he’s anything like you I think I’d beat his f—king ass.”

“Brother, what’re you just gonna walk away on the streets or some s—t?” Diaz replied. “You know my homeboys see you right now. That was stupid, huh? Stupidass motherf—ker. What the f—k? You deserve to get your ass whipped.”

“Yeah, I’m definitely pretty nervous right now,” they said.

“He works for my company,” Paul chimed in. “I’ll handle that later, I’ll fire him. I’m sorry about that, Nate. Derek shut up.”

When I think of what’s ailing combat sports media, it’s generally that it’s either too indie to have an impact or too corporate to really challenge power structures.



But another problem is that goobers like this are prevalent. pic.twitter.com/D8a8VtPOBd — Luke Thomas ️‍♂️ (@lthomasnews) May 9, 2023

Paul and Diaz are set to square off on August 8, 2023, in an 185-pound tilt at the American Airlines Center. Diaz will be making his professional boxing debut when stepping foot inside the ring. He last fought when scoring a fourth-round guillotine submission (watch highlights) against Tony Ferguson in Sept. 2022. It was the Stockton, California native’s last fight in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Paul, on the other hand, looks to rebound off his first career loss to Tommy Fury in Feb. 2022 (watch highlights).