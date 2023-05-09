Video: Clueless Nate Diaz rips Jake Paul for ‘sketch’ press conference — ‘Where are all the normal people?’

English poet John Donne once claimed “No man is an island,” but he didn’t live long enough to watch the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz kickoff media event on Tuesday (May 9) in Dallas. The former UFC welterweight was all alone, entirely of himself, wondering why nobody “normal” showed up to his “rookie-ass press conference” in “The Lone Star State.”

It only took him about 30 minutes of hearing his own echo to figure it out.

“I don’t know where all the f—king people are at,” Diaz barked. “We wouldn’t have no normal people for the press conference? Whose idea was this? We shoulda had a hundred normal people in here. This is a sketch-ass press conference, f—king rookie-ass press conference. Next time let the whole place be full. Next time, fill this mother—ker.”

Turns out it was his idea.

“You know you’re the one putting on the event,” Paul said, barely containing his laughter.

“I do know,” Diaz defiantly responded. “I thought you woulda had it together now, putting on big shows.”

Diaz, who turned 38 just a few weeks back, will be the latest MMA veteran to challenge Paul for bragging rights in the world of (cough) “celebrity” boxing. The 26 year-old “Problem Child” has already toppled former UFC stars Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva, with Askren and Woodley kissing canvas in their respective defeats.

The middleweight showdown tops the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, with undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defending her title against longtime rival Heather Hardy in the 10-round co-main event, a rematch from their 2019 affair that ended in favor of “Real Deal.”

Expect more “Paul vs. Diaz” fight card announcements in the coming weeks.