Slap fight! Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz staredown video from Dallas

Social media sensation Jake Paul and former UFC headliner Nate Diaz staged their first press conference on Tuesday (May 9) in anticipation of their middleweight boxing match, recently announced for the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sat., Aug. 5 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Watch the press conference video replay right here.

There seemed to be more security in the house than media or fans (as usual). Probably because Diaz has been known to play fast and loose with his hands (and water bottles) but things didn’t get past some early hand slapping during their first face off.

The 26 year-old Paul (6-1, 4 KOs) is looking to rebound from his split decision loss to Tommy Fury earlier this yer in Dubai, which snapped “The Problem Child’s” undefeated win streak. As for Diaz (0-0), who turned 38 just a few weeks back, this marks his first fight since parting ways with UFC late last year.

Paul is also a member of the PFL roster but it is unknown if Diaz will rematch the blonde bomber inside the SmartCage (as promised) or simply wash his hands of “The Problem Child” after they throw hands this summer in “The Lone Star State.”

Expect more Paul vs. Diaz press events in the coming weeks.