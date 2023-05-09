Jamahal Hill vs Jiri Prochazka dog crap title fight targeted for UFC 292 in Boston

Newly-crowned light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is expecting to make his first 205-pound title defense against former 205-pound titleholder Jiri Prochazka as part of the upcoming UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., Aug. 19, 2023 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Plan to attend in person? Then watch your step on Causeway Street.

That’s because Hill plans to “beat the dogs—t out of that man” when they hook ‘em up in “Beantown.” Nothing is official at this time, but “Sweet Dreams” recently told MMA Junkie the current plan is to ship them off to Boston, assuming Prochazka can return to 100 percent after his gnarly shoulder injury.

“I’m hearing maybe August (in Boston) – hopefully we get that in and get that contract soon,” Hill said. “I’m not trying to wait past August. That’s all I know. I don’t want to wait past summer. Whether it’s Jiri or whoever steps forward, I’m ready to get it in, because right now, no one else make sense for real. Some guys are going to have to make some leaps or whatever to put themselves out and separate themselves from the pack. Whoever that is, that’s who I’ll take on.”

Prochazka injured himself in preparation for the UFC 282 main event last December. Opponent and former champion, Glover Teixeira, would move on to face Hill for the vacant strap at UFC 283 and went down in flames, retiring shortly thereafter. “Sweet Dreams” has since been stuck in a holding pattern waiting for “Denisa” to return.

“I don’t feel like it has to be a war,” Hill continued. “I feel like my skill level is vastly past that of his own. I feel like he’s a very physical dude. He’s strong, he’s got some natural physical attributes, but the skill and understanding on the level that I understand this sh*t? He’s not there. I was just watching his fights the other day. He’s not that guy. I can’t wait to get him in there. I truly can’t wait to get him in there so he can see what it’s like. It’s going to be funny. I’m going to beat the dog sh*t out of that man.”

Hopefully UFC can get pen to paper on this fight in the coming days.