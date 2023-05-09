Live: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz press conference video

Jake Paul has already defeated Anderson Silva ... will Nate Diaz be next?

“The Problem Child” is scheduled to face the Stockton slapper atop the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, a bout that is expected to be contested at 185 pounds using 10-ounce gloves.

To help get fans hyped for this summer’s big shebang, both Paul and Diaz will take the dais today (May 9) at 2 p.m. ET from “The Lone Star State” for a special kickoff press conference. You can watch the proceedings unfold LIVE in the embedded video above.

Let’s just hope nobody gets arrested beforehand.

Paul is coming off a split decision loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year in Dubai, his first defeat as a pro boxer. As for Diaz, who stopped Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 back in Sept. 2022, this will mark his first fight since parting ways with UFC late last year.

Hopefully today’s presser ends with staredowns.

It’s not unreasonable to think Diaz will be on a very short leash, at least in terms of his nationwide street slap tour, following his legal troubles in New Orleans. That said, anyone crossing paths with Diaz this afternoon should keep a lid on their drink.

See you at 2 p.m. ET.