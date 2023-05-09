Event: UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez”

Date: Sat., July 8, 2023

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC 290 PPV Main Event On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

UFC 290 PPV Co-Main Event On ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja

UFC 290 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ ‘Prelims:’

185 lbs.: Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

185 lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore

170 lbs.: Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena

170 lbs.: Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

155 lbs.: Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner

125 lbs.: Jesus Aguilar vs. Shannon Ross

205 lbs.: Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

135 lbs.: Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman

115 lbs.: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

Related UFC 290 Official For July 8

For more upcoming UFC events click here.