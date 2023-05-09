Event: UFC 290: “Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez”
Date: Sat., July 8, 2023
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+
Start Time: 6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card
UFC 290 PPV Main Event On ESPN+:
145 lbs.: Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
UFC 290 PPV Co-Main Event On ESPN+:
125 lbs.: Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja
UFC 290 PPV Main Card, ESPN/ESPN+ ‘Prelims:’
185 lbs.: Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis
185 lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore
170 lbs.: Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena
170 lbs.: Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
155 lbs.: Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner
125 lbs.: Jesus Aguilar vs. Shannon Ross
205 lbs.: Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio
135 lbs.: Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman
115 lbs.: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
