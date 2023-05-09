 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Henry Cejudo trolls Conor McGregor, claims he’s ‘running from USADA’

By Andrew Richardson
MMA: MAR 04 UFC 285

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Over the weekend (Sat. May 6, 2023), Henry Cejudo came up short in his title big opposite Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 from inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (see scorecards here). One viewer who witnessed the rare defeat of “Triple C” was Conor McGregor, who’s been feuding with Cejudo over Twitter for years now.

Naturally, McGregor wasn’t going to miss an opportunity to gloat following Cejudo’s defeat. He mocked Cejudo’s stance and fighting style, as well as claiming that his best on Sterling was the “easiest money I’ve ever made.”

In the video below, Cejudo reads the tweet from McGregor not long after his defeat to Sterling, and he’s already laughing off the Irish knockout artist. After reading the tweet, he responds, “Thanks Conor!”

McGregor actually replied to that tweet politely. “Haha my pleasure!” McGregor responded, “Good fight! Dust it off and come back. God bless”

McGregor must have missed Cejudo’s other tweet, however. “Triple C” had to hit him with at least one shot, a one-liner about McGregor’s controversial absence from the USADA testing pool.

McGregor continued absence from the testing pool is proving a hold up to his planned fight against Michael Chandler, leading to concerns it may not happen this year. Meanwhile, Cejudo seems to have rejected the idea of retirement, and now he’s gunning for a fight against top-ranked Bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili.

Insomnia

Matt Frevola is going to spark Paddy Pimblett.

This is an interesting question. My best bets would be Leon Edwards or Israel Adesanya, both of whom appear to have the right mix of athleticism, height, and cardio necessary.

Chad Mendes doesn’t look too rough a week or so after his bare knuckle war with Eddie Alvarez.

Anyone else down for Charles Jourdain vs. Billy Quarantillo?

Drew Dober reacts to his first UFC knockout loss:

It’s been over two years since Alex Munoz tore his ACL in the cage opposite Luis Pena, but he’s got a return date booked.

Was a Don Frye sighting worth the price of the PPV?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Pacquiao vs. Marquez was one hell of a rivalry.

Love the classic double threat of the overhand and the uppercut.

Some quality highlights of Muay Thai legend Ramon Dekkers!

Random Land

A bold rescue.

Midnight Music: Glam rock, 1976

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

