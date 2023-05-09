Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Over the weekend (Sat. May 6, 2023), Henry Cejudo came up short in his title big opposite Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 from inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey (see scorecards here). One viewer who witnessed the rare defeat of “Triple C” was Conor McGregor, who’s been feuding with Cejudo over Twitter for years now.

Naturally, McGregor wasn’t going to miss an opportunity to gloat following Cejudo’s defeat. He mocked Cejudo’s stance and fighting style, as well as claiming that his best on Sterling was the “easiest money I’ve ever made.”

In the video below, Cejudo reads the tweet from McGregor not long after his defeat to Sterling, and he’s already laughing off the Irish knockout artist. After reading the tweet, he responds, “Thanks Conor!”

McGregor actually replied to that tweet politely. “Haha my pleasure!” McGregor responded, “Good fight! Dust it off and come back. God bless”

McGregor must have missed Cejudo’s other tweet, however. “Triple C” had to hit him with at least one shot, a one-liner about McGregor’s controversial absence from the USADA testing pool.

The only cardio @TheNotoriousMMA is doing these days is running from USADA. — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 8, 2023

McGregor continued absence from the testing pool is proving a hold up to his planned fight against Michael Chandler, leading to concerns it may not happen this year. Meanwhile, Cejudo seems to have rejected the idea of retirement, and now he’s gunning for a fight against top-ranked Bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili.

Matt Frevola is going to spark Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett says he’ll fight Matt Frevola when he’s back because it is his ‘easiest route into the top 15.’ #UFC288 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/P0JwCetUZn — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) May 8, 2023

This is an interesting question. My best bets would be Leon Edwards or Israel Adesanya, both of whom appear to have the right mix of athleticism, height, and cardio necessary.

UFC Champions 100m dash:



What is the finishing order? pic.twitter.com/I3rA5lFDuA — UFCStats (@TheUFCStats) May 8, 2023

Chad Mendes doesn’t look too rough a week or so after his bare knuckle war with Eddie Alvarez.

Anyone else down for Charles Jourdain vs. Billy Quarantillo?

I’d be down, but i got ktfo last fight so i can’t rly call the shots ‍♂️ https://t.co/e73F8Fa0Mn — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 7, 2023

Drew Dober reacts to his first UFC knockout loss:

In the fight game, the highs are glorious, and the lows are excruciating. But what's does is done. I haven't been TKOd in a long time, and now I have the privilege to make some deep changes and perform a beautiful comeback. — Drew Dober (@DrewDober) May 8, 2023

It’s been over two years since Alex Munoz tore his ACL in the cage opposite Luis Pena, but he’s got a return date booked.

Was a Don Frye sighting worth the price of the PPV?

Pacquiao vs. Marquez was one hell of a rivalry.

#OnThisDay - In 2004, Manny Pacquiao & Juan Manuel Márquez fought to a 12-round split draw with both men retaining their respective titles. pic.twitter.com/M5bMoS6h34 — b0xingfan (@b0xingfan) May 8, 2023

Love the classic double threat of the overhand and the uppercut.

Caolan Loughran gets it DONE! He is the new Cage Warriors Bantamweight champion.

Finishing his opponent in an early fight of the year candidate!#CW154 pic.twitter.com/R7nOSO7RhH — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) May 6, 2023

Some quality highlights of Muay Thai legend Ramon Dekkers!

