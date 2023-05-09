The common goal among most up-and-coming regional (or international) mixed martial arts (MMA) prospects is to one day compete for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Other major promotions such as Bellator MMA, Professional Fighter’s Leagues and ONE Championship are not far behind. Literally countless prospects across the globe are all working toward the same career goal, making it difficult to stand out in the sea of competition. As often as possible, MMAmania.com will highlight a different combat sports prospect to keep your eyes on.

Matheus Camilo

Age: 22

Height: 5’9”

Weight class: Featherweight

Record: 6-2

Gym: Xtreme Couture/Nova Uniao

Camilo started training at the infamous Brazilian gym, Nova Uniao, under Andre Pederneiras and alongside former UFC Featherweight champion, Jose Aldo. However, in the last few years, he moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, and made Xtreme Couture his new home.

Eric Nicksick, head coach of Xtreme Couture, has very high praise for the Brazilian.

He’s one of the best prospects I’ve seen at XC in a long time. And a great kid, too! — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 7, 2023

The young fighter is riding a three-fight win streak since his last loss, finishing all three opponents. Besides his professional debut, he has finished all of his opponents within two rounds. Indeed, Camilo picked up his latest win this past weekend (Sat., May 6, 2023) at Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 9 (LXF 9), soiling Alberto Romo’s undefeated record via technical knockout.

Top prospect Matheus Camilo picked up another stoppage win last night at #LXF9 pic.twitter.com/N4TVUYt0hH — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 7, 2023

Check out some highlights from Camilo’s last few fights:

Camilo vs. Malveaux

Camilo vs. Heffernan

NASTY crank brings this one to an end#FuryFC74 pic.twitter.com/Jt2lxHpdlU — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 6, 2023

Camilo wants to get on season seven of Contender Series, which will take place this Fall. And with his incredibly fun style, Camilo might just get the call up to the big leagues to demonstrate his dynamic skillset.

