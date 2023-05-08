What retirement?!? Henry Cejudo demands Merab Dvalishvili fight at UFC 292, ‘The Machine’ responds

Thanks for the advice @UrijahFaber . I ain't done yet! #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/hi20UAuYet

Henry Cejudo is not retiring.

The former UFC bantamweight champion, who nearly reclaimed the crown after three years on the couch, wants to jump right back into the thick of things by taking on No. 1-ranked bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili at the UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) in Boston.

Since “The Machine” refuses to fight friend and teammate Aljamain Sterling — who slipped past Cejudo by way of split decision in the UFC 288 main event last weekend in Newark — the promotion can keep the 135-pound assembly line moving by pairing him with Cejudo.

“This shit is far from over!” Cejudo wrote on Twitter. “Dana White, I want [Merab Dvalishvili’s] head on a plate! UFC Boston.”

Sounds like “The Machine” is on board.

“Let’s Go!” Dvalishvili fired back. “I will take another of [Sterling’s] leftovers ... for now!”

Dvalishvili bumped fellow bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley from the top of the division rankings by turning away Petr Yan at UFC Las Vegas, but his personal relationship with Sterling allowed “Sugar” to score the next 135-pound title shot.

It only cost him one red Thriller jacket.

Nothing is official at this time but Sterling is targeting September for his next title defense, which puts “Funk Master” back in action roughly one month after the UFC 292 card. The promotion may try to get both fights on the same card, which could save matchmakers the trouble of locking down a customary backup fighter for the championship main event.

Stay tuned.