Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill pulled from UFC Charlotte, rebooked for UFC Vegas 73 main event

The strawweight showdown between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill, originally booked for the UFC Charlotte event this weekend on ABC, will instead get boxed up and shipped out to UFC Vegas 73 on May 20 at APEX, taking over the headlining spot after Irene Aldana was pulled from her Raquel Pennington fight.

Aldana replaces the injured Julianna Pena against Amanda Nunes at UFC 289.

Dern (12-3) is looking to rebound from her majority decision defeat to Xiaonan Yan at UFC Vegas 61 last fall, her second decision loss across her last three fights. As for Hill (15-12), she’ll be looking to build on her two-fight win streak after previously scoring decision wins over Emily Ducote and Lupita Godinez.

Ducote and Godinez now fight one another at UFC Vegas 73.

No word yet on what matchmakers plan to do with Pennington in terms of her next fight but promotion president Dana White recently told the combat sports media that “Rocky” would weigh in and get paid for the backup role at UFC 289, in case something happens to either Nunes or Aldana on fight night.

For the latest UFC Charlotte and UFC Vegas 73 fight cards click here and here.