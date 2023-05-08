 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest Bellator 297 fight card, rumors for ‘Nemkov vs. Romero’ on June 16

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Event: Bellator 297: “Nemkov vs. Romero”
Date: Fri., June 16, 2023
Location: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
How To Watch: Showtime (watch here)

Bellator 297 Main Event:

205 lbs.: Champion Vadim Nemkov (16-2) vs. Yoel Romero (15-6)

Bellator 297 Main Card:

135 lbs.: Champion Sergio Pettis (22-5) vs. Champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (35-5)
205 lbs.: Corey Anderson (16-6) vs. Phil Davis (24-6)
265 lbs.: Daniel James (15-6-1) vs. Gokhan Saricam (8-2)

Bellator 297 ‘Prelims’ Under Card

170 lbs.: Kyle Crutchmer (9-2) vs. Bobby Nash (12-4)
185 lbs.: Austin Vanderford (11-2) vs. Imamshafi Aliev (9-0)
155 lbs.: Gadzhi Rabadanov (19-4-1) vs. Pieter Buist (17-6)
135 lbs.: Leandro Higo (21-6) vs. Nikita Mikhailov (10-2)
170 lbs.: Jaleel Willis (16-4) vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov (10-0)
205 lbs.: Alex Polizzi (10-2) vs. Karl Moore (11-2)
265 lbs.: Wladmir Gouvea (1-0) vs. Kevin Childs (1-1)
155 lbs.: Archie Colgan (7-0) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (20-8)
155 lbs.: Mike Hamel (10-5) vs. Shamil Nikaev (10-0)
185 lbs.: Norbert Novenyi Jr. (6-0) vs. Kamil Oniszczuk (9-2)
145 lbs.: Timur Khizriev (12-0) vs. Richie Smullen (10-2-1)
185 lbs.: Jordan Newman (5-0) vs. Matthew Perry (5-3)
145 lbs.: Cody Law (6-2) vs. Edwin Chavez (6-4)
155 lbs.: Max Metzgar (0-0) vs. David McKinney (1-3)

