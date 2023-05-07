Gilbert Burns shares update on injured shoulder after UFC 288 loss

Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad didn’t end up being the banger many hoped it would be when it was added to an injury-riddled UFC 288 card two weeks ago. But it did clarify the title picture at welterweight after Muhammad earned a largely one-sided decision over Burns with 50–45, 49–46, and 49–46 scores.

Fans are left wondering what could have been, though, considering Burns was suffering through a shoulder injury in the special five round fight. As the fight progressed, Burns got progressively more frustrated and even told his corner that he couldn’t punch with his left arm. Some wondered whether this was an injury “Durinho” entered UFC 288 with, but following the event UFC president Dana White cleared up what happened.

“He had a tear in his shoulder, I think it was in that first scramble on the ground there when he took him down,” White said at the UFC 288 post-fight press conference. “He’s got a tear.”

He added that the loss doesn’t drop Burns’ stock in his eyes.

“I’m always impressed with Gilbert Burns,” he said. “His fight with Khamzat Chimaev was unbelievable and what he did in Miami two weeks ago [against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287] was unbelievable. And the fact that he wanted to turn around this fast, I have nothing but respect for that kid. And to think that he would fight with one shoulder is not shocking, he’s an absolute savage.”

Gilbert himself came out following the loss to share some news on the injury.

“Checking on the shoulder tomorrow!” he wrote on his Twitter account. “Hoping for no surgery.”

His little brother Herbert Burns, also a UFC fighter and one of the men in his corner, shared his thoughts on the fight as well.

“We may not have it all together, but together we have it all,” Herbert wrote in a tweet. “No one ever has it all together, that’s why family is such a blessing. Always helping each other. An injury ruined last night’s performance, understanding God’s will is not always easy, but believing that he is in charge and has a plan for our life, makes the journey worthwhile. God’s plan!”

With the win over Burns, Belal Muhammad finally got what he’s been fighting for over the past few years: a guaranteed welterweight title shot ... once champion Leon Edwards fights Colby Covington sometime later this year. “Remember the Name” came into the fight with his own injury — a messed up ankle that he confirmed during the post-fight press conference but refused to share details on.

Shoutout to @bullyb170 great win! Wish you nothing but the best, go get the title!



Gilbert, always a class act, encouraged his fans to cheer Muhammad on in his quest for UFC gold.

“Shoutout to Belal Muhammad, great win!” he wrote on social media. “Wish you nothing but the best, go get the title! Stop the hate and start to appreciate!”

