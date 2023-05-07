Tony Ferguson arrested for DUI after flipping truck outside Hollywood club

Tony Ferguson was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving late Saturday night after he crashed his truck into two parked cars outside a Hollywood, California club.

Video captured by OnScene.TV and shared through TMZ shows the aftermath of the incident, with Ferguson’s white Chevy truck flipped on its side with the airbags deployed. One of the two cars that was hit is completely crumpled in along the side and the rear driver side wheel is completely ripped off the vehicle.

This is definitely the opposite of “Champ S— Only.”

According to TMZ’s law enforcement sources, the incident happened just before 2AM PST at an unidentified club. Ferguson reportedly refused to take a field sobriety test and was described as “very uncooperative.” TMZ Sports also claims officers on site said the former UFC interim lightweight champion “reeked of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes.”

Tony Ferguson is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge and the potential revocation of his license for not submitting to a sobriety test.

“El Cucuy” hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since a September 2022 submission loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 279. That fight marked the fifth loss in a row for the former lightweight contender, who had previously rattled off an impressive 12-fight win streak in the ultra-competitive 155 pound division.

While all of Tony’s defeats came at the hands of other top fighters — Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chander, and Diaz — it’s never good to go on such a skid with the UFC.

This latest incident is just the cherry on top of a not-great couple of years for Ferguson. At 39 years of age, he may never regain his spot amongst the top fighters in the UFC. But we can certainly hope he learns from this ridiculous incident and there aren’t more headlines like this in his future.