Aljamain Sterling reveals he wants to return in September for Sean O’Malley fight

“Funkmaster” has a plan to stay an active champion in 2023.

Aljamain Sterling spoiled Henry Cejudo’s return to active competition at UFC 288 last night (Sat., May 6. 2023) from inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Check out the scorecard) With the win, Sterling broke three records: most Bantamweight title defenses (three), most wins in UFC Bantamweight division history (14), and longest win streak in UFC Bantamweight division history (nine).

Sterling did not have much time to enjoy his record-breaking title win as his next fight was set up on the broadcast when Sean O’Malley entered the cage to face off.

With that fight looming, the question is... when?

During the UFC 288 post-fight press conference (watch here), “Funkmaster” answered that question.

“I’m just looking towards the future, keeping my body healthy the best I can to stay consistent. I would like to fight in September, then fight again in December,” Sterling told reporters. “People think I just want to sit on the sidelines. I only get paid when I fight! So, guys, I don’t want to sit on the sidelines. I want to be active.”

With the UFC holding their September events in Las Vegas, it makes too much sense for Sterling and O’Malley to headline because O’Malley has fought in Las Vegas in all but one of his UFC career, and Sterling lives in Las Vegas part-time.

“Sugar” has been on the sidelines since his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 and will be out of action for almost a year.

