Conor McGregor gave post-fight advice to “Triple C.”

Aljamain Sterling defended his Bantamweight championship for a record-breaking third time at UFC 288 last night (Sat., May. 6, 2023) when he defeated Henry Cejudo via a close split decision from inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

During UFC 288 media day last week, Cejudo was randomly asked if he’d coach “The Notorious,” to which he turned down, citing McGregor took things too far with his trash talk.

Well, it did not take long for ‘coach’ McGregor to take to social media to congratulate Sterling for his win and jokingly rip Cejudo’s game plan.

“Coach MacDaddy in the place. Congrats Funkmaster, great fight. I knew you were gonna win that, my man. Easiest money I’ve ever made. I went shopping in advance and [got] everything Gucci-ed out,” McGregor said in a video he posted on Twitter. ”Okay, Henry, this one’s for you, my man. Some of the things, oh my God, you blew my f—king [mind]. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”

“‘You were here like this, right?’ McGregor continued while mimicking Cejudo’s stance. “I was like, ‘What the f—k is that? I never seen nothing like it, this guy is a f—kin genius...So you were doing this really well, yeah. If you had just done it this way, man, you would’ve f—king cleaned shop, bro! You’d have taken him to the cleaners, my man! But anyway, you know yourself. Coach MacDaddy, I don’t charge a fee because I’m already set, yeah.”

McGregor also dropped another tweet about the fight.

Easiest money I’ve ever made. Not a scratch on Aljo! Congrats Funkmaster! Good little fighter is Henry but give it a rest with these agendas all the time. The guy is sub 20 fights in his career. His little feints an all ahaha omg please teach me mastermind lol. Done the splits… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2023

Cejudo was asked about McGregor’s comments during the UFC 288 post-fight press conference (watch here), and he brushed them off.

“Man, Conor McGregor don’t got s—t on my resume, that’s all I got to say,” Cejudo told reporters. “You know, he was stopped after a three-year layoff. What I was able to do and compete and then hearing the boos from the crowd once they announced the winner, I mean, that says a lot to me...I love it. So thank you, Conor.”

McGregor and Cejudo have had a long history of trolling each other on social media, so this can be added to the long list of examples.

