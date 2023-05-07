UFC could be returning to China sooner than later.

Yan Xiaonan picked up the biggest win of her career last night (Sat., May 6, 2023) when she knocked out former Strawweight champion Jessica Andrade in the first round from inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. In addition, Xiaonan picked up her first Performance of the Night bonus with her knockout.

Yan Xiaonan finishes Jessica Andrade. Holy shit! pic.twitter.com/g7As8HwSBx — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) May 7, 2023

After her win during her in-cage interview with Joe Rogan, she called for a title shot against fellow Chinese fighter Zhang Weili.

“I think if both of us can represent the growth of the females from China at the highest levels of MMA, represent the highest levels of this sport,” Xiaonan told Rogan through an interpreter. “We’re proud of our country. So, Dana, let’s make it happen.”

Related Former Friend Wants To Fight Henry Cejudo

There is no doubt that a Zhang vs. Xiaonan fight in China would be absolutely massive, and with that idea floating out there, UFC President Dana White thinks a trip to China could be coming.

“What’s crazy is Teddy Atlas was sitting with me during that fight...He literally called exactly what was going to happen. [Andrade] threw like three hooks in a row, and he literally called it two minutes before it happened,” White told the media during the UFC 288 post-fight press conference (watch here). “Yeah, I don’t know what we’re gonna do with Yan and where she’s gonna go, but I’m definitely going to look at China. I’m looking at that right now.”

The 33-year-old Chinese fighter has won two straight and will crack the top five in the UFC rankings when they come out on Tuesday.

For complete UFC 288 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.