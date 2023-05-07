Former friend Brandon Moreno calls out Henry Cejudo ‘Don’t retire yet, please wait for me’

UFC Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has called out "Triple C."

Henry Cejudo has his plans spoiled tonight (Sat., May. 6, 2023) at UFC 288 when he lost a split decision to Aljamain Sterling from inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Check out the scorecards) The loss at UFC 288 was Cejudo's third of his career.

After the main event, UFC Flyweight champion Moreno took to social media to tell his former friend Cejudo not to retire because he wants to fight him.

"[Henry] don't retire yet, please wait for me," Moreno wrote on Instagram. "I'm going to win my fight in July, and then we can finish business. Main event in Mexico City, I'll go to 135 lbs, f—k belts, just you and me in the octagon!!"

During the UFC 288 post-fight press conference (watch here), Cejudo responded to the call-out.

"I guess now everybody wants a piece of me," Cejudo told reporters. "I guess we'll talk about it; I mean, money talks if the UFC wants to put it together, and there's a nice little budget in for both of us; I ain't doing it in Mexico, though, hell no. We can do it here in America or something like that. But I'm not opposed to any of it."

Moreno and Cejudo used to be close friends; however, the relationship has now fizzled.

"We' were friends at one point; he even lived with me for a minute," Cejudo said. "I got him on The Ultimate Fighter show, but that didn't pan out. I didn't work out. We tried to pick him second due to the way the stats worked out and the team stuff. He ended up on the other team, and he ended up training with [Joseph] Benavidez, and we just became un-friends. We were close at one point. But that's the last due that I'm thinking of. I'm after gold, man."

While Moreno vs. Cejudo could be interesting with the storyline attached, the Flyweight champion must first defend his belt at UFC 290 against Alexandre Pantoja. After that, Cejudo has to decide if he wants to continue to fight.

