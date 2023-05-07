Sean O’Malley thinks Henry Cejudo beat Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288

"Sugar" believes Henry Cejudo won at UFC 288.

Aljamain Sterling spoiled Cejudo's return to active competition via split decision tonight (Sat., May 6, 20203) at UFC 288 from inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

After the fight, Sterling faced off with his next opponent Sean O'Malley in the cage to give everyone a tease of what's to come (watch); however, O'Malley didn't think Sterling defended his title against Cejudo.

"I thought Henry won 3 to 2, maybe 4 to 1. I was actually pretty surprised they gave it to Aljo," O'Malley told UFC reporter Megan Olivi backstage after the main event. "But Henry just lucked out because I was going to put his lights out for good. He got lucky."

Sterling and O'Malley will fight for the Bantamweight title next; however, there is no timetable for the fight at this moment.

"Sugar" hasn't been in action since he defeated Petr Yan at UFC 280 last October and has been patiently waiting for his first title shot. His future opponent Sterling is currently on a nine-fight win streak and became the winningest UFC Bantamweight champion by defending his title three times.

For complete UFC 288 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.