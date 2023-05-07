 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Hate to be a judge’ - Twitter reacts to Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo controversial decision at UFC 288

Sterling vs. Cejudo was an extremely close fight: the fans were split, the judges were split, and Henry Cejudo did the splits. Check out what Twitter had to say about the bout.

By Ryan Harkness
/ new
UFC 288: Sterling v Cejudo Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Aljamain Sterling retained his bantamweight title in an extremely close fight with Henry Cejudo, and we have no doubt a large number of MMA fans are going to be upset over how the judges saw that fight and scored it.

Sterling was awarded a split decision win over Cejudo with two judges giving “Funkmaster” 48-47 scores and a third giving “Triple C” the 47-48. The cards were identical going into the fifth round: all three judges had Sterling winning R1 and R3 while Cejudo had R2 and R5. In the end the champion did just enough in the fifth round to secure his belt, defending it for the third time successfully.

Following the fight, Sterling called “Suga” Sean O’Malley into the cage to set up his next fight, and things came pretty close to a brawl after Aljo’s BFF Merab Dvalishvili stole O’Malley’s leather jacket. The time it took to restore order may have saved us from a kneejerk decision from Cejudo to retire. He had taken his gloves off following the loss, but held back on definitely retiring when interviewed by Joe Rogan.

Cejudo certainly had nothing to be ashamed of with his performance. He lost to a much larger opponent by a single point on a single judges’ scorecard after three years off. The fans certainly appreciated his effort, and so did Twitter. Take a look at how everyone saw the hard fought main event from UFC 288.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 288: “Sterling vs. Cejudo” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania