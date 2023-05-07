Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns was supposed to be the bout that’d shore up UFC 288 after Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush fell through on two weeks notice. Instead, we saw Burns injure his shoulder early into the fight and Muhammad play a conservative game, picking “Durinho” apart on the outside for a unanimous decision win.

It was an effective strategy, but it wasn’t the most exciting. Fans in New Jersey showered the cage with boos throughout the fight, to the point that Belal told them “You suck!” during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. He said he was joking afterwards, but was he really?

Muhammad doesn’t really have much to apologize for. He executed his gameplan and won the most important fight of his career thus far handily. But was it exciting enough for him to clinch a welterweight title shot after champion Leon Edwards and Colby Covington go at it later this year? We’ll have to wait and see.

For now, let’s take a look at how fans, fighters, and Conor McGregor reacted to Muhammad vs. Burns on Twitter.

We just saw Burns beat Masvidal and now we get another fight from him. Respect #UFC288 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 7, 2023

Belal’s looking HUGE tonight #UFC288 — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) May 7, 2023

Lotta good moments in R1 for Belal Muhammad #UFC288 — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) May 7, 2023

Belal's left ankle looks really unsteady but I like the middle kicks. — Lucas Bourdon (@lucas_bourdon) May 7, 2023

Clear 10-9 Belal. Looking crispy! — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) May 7, 2023

Burns shouldn’t get frustrated with the one failed takedown, he needs to keep looking for that fit in. #UFC288 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 7, 2023

Gilbert finding his right hand in round two. Belal having to adjust to the more patient approach he's taking — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) May 7, 2023

Belal comin forward and fighting like that dawg in him barely ate for a month. #UFC288 — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) May 7, 2023

Round two’s a tossup but I’m gonna say 2-0 for Belal #UFC288 — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) May 7, 2023

Gilbert Burns' corner believes Belal Muhammad's "left leg is hurt" and that he's switching stances as a consequence #UFC288 https://t.co/rLsz26Qt2T — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) May 7, 2023

Is something wrong with Gilbert shoulder ?! #UFC288 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) May 7, 2023

UFC, Burns - Muhammad, strange flow to this fight, Muhammad switching stances keeps Burns guessing, perhaps too much. #UFC288 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 7, 2023

Gilbert Burns arm after all those kicks #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/IWJUrSMlbx — sol (@thaboysol) May 7, 2023

Burns seems to generally be under a malaise.



Rogan mentioning injures. Just something seems off. #UFC288 — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) May 7, 2023

Gilbert looking dejected, halfway into round three he visibly hypes himself and surges forward--big miss and immediately eats another savage body kick. He's either getting slowly picked apart, or he's taking huge risks trying to reverse the momentum — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) May 7, 2023

Maybe the back to back weight cuts are affecting him, because Burns doesn’t look as explosive and seems to have tired out a lot earlier than usual. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) May 7, 2023

I think Gilbert might have blown his shoulder — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) May 7, 2023

Burns' left shoulder might be injured. He's not throwing left punches at all and keeps shaking it out #UFC288 — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) May 7, 2023

30-27 Belal. The crowd boos and Burns looks a bit dejected. #UFC288 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 7, 2023

Burns definitely seems out of it. #ufc288 — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) May 7, 2023

Gilbert Burns really said “is it round 2?” #UFC288 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 7, 2023

Seems like Gilbert's left hand/arm is injured. He seemed to have told Henri Hooft, "I can't throw the left hand for nothing." — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 7, 2023

Not exciting but effective performance by Belal keeping Burns off balance and thinking too much with the switches #UFC288 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) May 7, 2023

People really made a whole story about Belal’s ankle/foot being injured just for him to use it like a baseball bat for 4 rounds. #UFC288 — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) May 7, 2023

40-36 Belal. Burns is not in a promising place entering Round 5. #UFC288 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 7, 2023

This is so unfortunate for Burns, but Belal is fighting smart #UFC288 — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) May 7, 2023

Need to know the whole story but if Burns went into a fight of this magnitude with an injury ... after he's already fought twice in 2023 ........... why? — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 7, 2023

Not a thrilling fight here from Muhammad and Burns but not sure what people were expecting. They signed for this 16 days ago. Not proper prep for a bout of this magnitude. #UFC288 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) May 7, 2023

I hate watching two really good grapplers just trade sloppy punches for the entire fight. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) May 7, 2023

Maybe Colby did deserve the shot pic.twitter.com/V4pWXYN4hD — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 7, 2023

That was a very poor bout. Piss poor. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2023

I don’t think people understand what @bullyb170 it’s did. Incredible. Off the couch basically after Ramadan on short notice and just beat one of the best fighters in the division. Give him a full camp he becomes the champ InshaAllah #ufc288 — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) May 7, 2023

Man Belal always comes with the game plan. Left kick this time. Circled into the shot against Luque. Stayed in a real low stance and 1-2’d Brady. He has a plan and he sticks to it, so smart#UFC288 — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) May 7, 2023

Extra level of coldness to smile like this after telling NJ they suck. #ufc288 pic.twitter.com/vXUJgl1Iaj — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) May 7, 2023

New Jersey does suck tho — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 7, 2023

