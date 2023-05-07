 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Very poor bout’ - McGregor, fans react on Twitter to Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

The verdict is in and fans were not impressed with a No. 1 contender match between Muhammad vs. Burns that was booked to save UFC 288, but failed to generate fireworks.

By Ryan Harkness
/ new
UFC 288: Muhammad v Burns Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns was supposed to be the bout that’d shore up UFC 288 after Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush fell through on two weeks notice. Instead, we saw Burns injure his shoulder early into the fight and Muhammad play a conservative game, picking “Durinho” apart on the outside for a unanimous decision win.

It was an effective strategy, but it wasn’t the most exciting. Fans in New Jersey showered the cage with boos throughout the fight, to the point that Belal told them “You suck!” during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. He said he was joking afterwards, but was he really?

Muhammad doesn’t really have much to apologize for. He executed his gameplan and won the most important fight of his career thus far handily. But was it exciting enough for him to clinch a welterweight title shot after champion Leon Edwards and Colby Covington go at it later this year? We’ll have to wait and see.

For now, let’s take a look at how fans, fighters, and Conor McGregor reacted to Muhammad vs. Burns on Twitter.

For more UFC 288 news, highlights, and results, click here.

In This Stream

UFC 288 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Sterling vs. Cejudo

View all 40 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania