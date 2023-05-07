 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Canelo Alvarez can’t put away bloodied John Ryder in return to Mexico | Video

By Dan Hiergesell
Canelo Alvarez (59–2–2, 39 KO) may not have finished the job last night (Sat., May 6, 2023) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico, but the boxing superstar did more than enough to ward off a bloodied John Ryder (32-6, 18 KO) via unanimous decision. Alvarez defended his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles in the process.

Canelo was able to land his shots early and bloodied Ryder over the first three rounds. Ryder wasn’t able to establish distance and it allowed Alvarez to essentially walk him down at find clean shots.

Canelo kept the pressure up in the fourth and into the fifth. With just over one minute left in the fifth frame he scored a beautiful knockdown compliments of a crisp 1-2. Ryder was visibly hurt and still bloody, but the English fighter dug deep to get back to his feet.

Alvarez remained in control deeper into the fight and landed a beautiful 1-2 again in the eighth. Ryder fell to the canvas but it was later ruled a slip. Despite a bloody and badly busted nose, Ryder kept pushing forward over the course of all 12 rounds. His efforts did not go unnoticed, but Canelo was the clear winner in this fight.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

For complete ‘Canelo vs. Ryder’ results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

