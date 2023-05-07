Bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, will collide with returning 125- and 135-pound kingpin, Henry Cejudo, TONIGHT (Sat., May 6, 2023) at UFC 288 inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Sterling’s ascent to the title was stained with controversy back in 2021. He hoped that a “legitimate” title defense in their rematch 13 months later would silence the haters, but the split decision “robbery” just poured more grease on the flames. The most-recent T.J. Dillashaw dumpster fire? Forget about it.

In other words, Cejudo sensed weakness in “Funkmaster” and felt that he could jump right back into the cage after a three-year layoff and win back his belt. “The Messenger” is a special fighter, but this is surely a tall task even for the Olympian.

IT’S AN HISTORIC BANTAMWEIGHT BATTLE!

Live updates will begin to flow below the moment the two fighters make their way to the Octagon ...

“Triple C,” the challenger, was the first to make the walk:

The return of Triple C is HERE!@HenryCejudo coming to reclaim bantamweight gold at #UFC288! pic.twitter.com/Arc6FLbn9F — UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2023

Then, it was time for “Funkmaster” to do his thing:

The 135-lb king ready to defend his throne @FunkMasterMMA ready to make a statement at #UFC288! pic.twitter.com/5oJhERxDFc — UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2023

Round one:

Aljo was the aggressor early — putting the pressure in Cejudo straight out the gate. Cejudo circled and tried to get his bearing before finally getting close enough where he could use a body lock to get the fight to the ground. Aljo tried to create space with his legs, getting Cejudo into a north-south position. Cejudo cranked on the surgically-repaired neck as Aljo got back to his feet midway through the round. Cejudo whiffed on a huge right cross — his distance management was way off. The pair locked up again and Aljo went to his knees in defense. He pressed Cejudo up against the fence when he returned to his feet, angling for a trip, which he secured. Aljo got behind Cejudo with the takedown and drilled his belly with knees. Cejudo tried to shuck him off, but Aljo was all over him. Aljo drilled him with a nice shot at the bell.

Round two:

