With UFC 288 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., May 6, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event bantamweight title fight between current champion Aljamain Sterling and former kingpin Henry Cejudo, a five-round co-headliner pitting Gilbert Burns against fellow welterweight contender Belal Muhammad, and the return of MMA royalty Kron Gracie, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live 30-45 mins after the conclusion of UFC 288’s PPV main card, which should be around 1 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

