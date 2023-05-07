 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Watch UFC 288 post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

With UFC 288 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., May 6, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event bantamweight title fight between current champion Aljamain Sterling and former kingpin Henry Cejudo, a five-round co-headliner pitting Gilbert Burns against fellow welterweight contender Belal Muhammad, and the return of MMA royalty Kron Gracie, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live 30-45 mins after the conclusion of UFC 288’s PPV main card, which should be around 1 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC 288 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 288 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Sterling vs. Cejudo

View all 40 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania