Highlights! Julio Cesar Martinez delivers wild late-round knockout to retain title | Canelo vs. Ryder

By Dan Hiergesell
Julio Cesar Martinez retained his WBC flyweight title last night (Sat., May 6, 2023) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico, when the 28-year old captured an 11th-round TKO win over Ronal Batista.

Martinez was the obvious favorite coming into this fight and many would have expected to see an earlier finish by the champion, but Batista proved his toughness over the course of this fight. He even survived a clean knockdown by Martinez midway through the co-main event.

However, Martinez still had enough left in the tank to unload a barrage of punches in the 11th round that put Batista in serious trouble along the ropes. Batista tried to move his head and defend, but Martinez was relentless. The referee eventually stepped in to wave the fight off and award “El Rey” his sixth-straight flyweight title defense.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

