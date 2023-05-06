Julio Cesar Martinez STOPS Ronal Rolando Batista with a big flurry of punches. #CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/xa5x1mD0Ls

Julio Cesar Martinez retained his WBC flyweight title last night (Sat., May 6, 2023) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico, when the 28-year old captured an 11th-round TKO win over Ronal Batista.

Martinez was the obvious favorite coming into this fight and many would have expected to see an earlier finish by the champion, but Batista proved his toughness over the course of this fight. He even survived a clean knockdown by Martinez midway through the co-main event.

Related Canelo Plans To Retire With Loss To Ryder

However, Martinez still had enough left in the tank to unload a barrage of punches in the 11th round that put Batista in serious trouble along the ropes. Batista tried to move his head and defend, but Martinez was relentless. The referee eventually stepped in to wave the fight off and award “El Rey” his sixth-straight flyweight title defense.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Julio Cesar Martinez gets a clean knockdown on Ronal Rolando Batista.



This fight… #CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/in2JIYx6Sg — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

Julio Cesar Martinez STOPS Ronal Rolando Batista with a big flurry of punches. #CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/xa5x1mD0Ls — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

For complete ‘Canelo vs. Ryder’ results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.