Sean O’Malley crashed the party earlier tonight (Sat., May 6, 2023) at UFC 288 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., as the No. 1 bantamweight contender was in attendance to check out the main event between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo.

O’Malley, who is coming off an impressive victory over former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan back in Oct. 2022, is next in line to challenge for 135-pound gold. “Sugar” is 4-0 (1) in his last five trips to the Octagon and is one of the biggest stars on the UFC roster. It makes sense for him to fight for a UFC title here in 2023.

On Saturday night, O’Malley showed up to Newark to check out the main event between current UFC bantamweight champion, Sterling, and former two-division UFC champion, Cejudo. The winner of UFC 288’s bantamweight headliner will most likely fight O’Malley next, unless Cejudo pulls another surprise retirement.

O’Malley’s presence drew interest from the Newark crowd as he made his way cageside. You can check out “Sugar’s” arrival below:

Suga Sean is in house for his next opponent #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/DRgxmWGa6z — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 7, 2023

Suga Sean with a strong fit at #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/wHS9fgwaQj — UFC (@ufc) May 7, 2023

O’Malley even showed up to UFC 288’s ceremonial weigh ins on Friday to get a good look at Sterling and Cejudo. Check it out below:

Assuming O’Malley does get the winner of tonight’s fight between Sterling and Cejudo, what are his chances of becoming UFC champion by year’s end?

