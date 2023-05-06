 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Matt Frevola stuns Drew Dober with wild TKO, calls out Paddy Pimblett | UFC 288

By Dan Hiergesell
Matt Frevola may have punched his ticket to the lightweight top 15 earlier tonight (Sat., May 6, 2023) at UFC 288 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., when “Steamrolla” stopped veteran Drew Dober with a sensational first-round TKO (punches).

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Newark, N.J., for the first time in more than three years on Sat., May 6, 2023, with a blockbuster Bantamweight collision inside Prudential Center that will see Aljamain Sterling attempt another successful title defense against returning two-division titleholder and former gold medal-winning Olympic wrestler, Henry Cejudo. In UFC 288's last-minute pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former Welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns, locks horns with No. 4-seeded contender, Belal Muhammad, in a five-round, 170-pound No. 1 contender eliminator match.

Both lightweights came out firing, but it was Frevola who landed the more meaningful shots. His movement gave him angles to attack and bloody Dober’s face in the early going. Dober stayed dangerous, though, until a head kick from “Steamrolla” left him on weak legs. Moments later, Frevola landed a left hand followed by a massive right that sent Dober crashing to the canvas. Frevola followed up with vicious ground-and-pound until referee Herb Dean had seen enough.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

After the fight, the 32-year-old Frevola decided to issue a callout to rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett. The English fighter is currently rehabbing after his controversial win over Jared Gordon this past December, but when he’s healthy this makes for a great matchup.

Check out Frevola’s post-fight callout below:

For complete UFC 288 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

