 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Kennedy Nzechukwu sleeps Devin Clark with nasty standing guillotine | UFC 288

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Kennedy Nzechukwu earned one of the biggest victories of his career earlier tonight (Sat., May 6, 2023) at UFC 288 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., when the towering light heavyweight stopped veteran fighter Devin Clark with a beautiful second-round submission (standing guillotine choke).

LIVE! Watch UFC 288 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BLOCKBUSTER BANTAMWEIGHT BATTLE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Newark, N.J., for the first time in more than three years on Sat., May 6, 2023, with a blockbuster Bantamweight collision inside Prudential Center that will see Aljamain Sterling attempt another successful title defense against returning two-division titleholder and former gold medal-winning Olympic wrestler, Henry Cejudo. In UFC 288’s last-minute pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former Welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns, locks horns with No. 4-seeded contender, Belal Muhammad, in a five-round, 170-pound No. 1 contender eliminator match.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Nzechukwu went toe-to-toe with Clark in the early going as both men exchanged heavy elbows in the clinch. But it was Nzechukwu’s size and power that allowed him to batter Clark more impressively and nearly finish the fight towards the end of the first. Nzechukwu maintained his momentum into the second round and locked up a tight choke along the cage. Clark looked to tap more than once and eventually went out.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Nzechukwu, 30, has now finished his last three Octagon appearances and should end up with a number next to his name when the light heavyweight rankings come out next week. If the streaking big man can continue to impose his size like he did tonight then he could make a decent push towards the top 10.

For complete UFC 288 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 288 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Sterling vs. Cejudo

View all 33 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania