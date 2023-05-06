Kennedy Nzechukwu earned one of the biggest victories of his career earlier tonight (Sat., May 6, 2023) at UFC 288 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., when the towering light heavyweight stopped veteran fighter Devin Clark with a beautiful second-round submission (standing guillotine choke).

Nzechukwu went toe-to-toe with Clark in the early going as both men exchanged heavy elbows in the clinch. But it was Nzechukwu’s size and power that allowed him to batter Clark more impressively and nearly finish the fight towards the end of the first. Nzechukwu maintained his momentum into the second round and locked up a tight choke along the cage. Clark looked to tap more than once and eventually went out.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Nzechukwu, 30, has now finished his last three Octagon appearances and should end up with a number next to his name when the light heavyweight rankings come out next week. If the streaking big man can continue to impose his size like he did tonight then he could make a decent push towards the top 10.

For complete UFC 288 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.