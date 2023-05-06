Ikram Aliskerov made a memorable Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., May 6, 2023) at UFC 288 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., when the former Contender Series winner shut off Phil Hawes with an incredible first-round knockout (punch).

Aliskerov ate some hard shots in the early going as Hawes showed off his new and improved standup. It looked like Hawes was going to maintain momentum throughout the first round, but Aliskerov hit a different gear out of nowhere and started to mix things up. He hit Hawes with a head kick and then moments later Aliskerov landed a right punch that folded “No Hype” into a lawn chair. It was an insane knockout to see.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Aliskerov shut the lights out on Hawes #UFC288 pic.twitter.com/SnP6qRJtZ0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 6, 2023

Aliskerov, 30, has now won his last six professional fights and enters the UFC’s middleweight division with an absolute bang. His only loss of his career came against Khamzat Chimaev so that should tell you something. What’s even more impressive is the fact that Aliskerov is more known for his ground game.

For complete UFC 288 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.