Highlights! Ikram Aliskerov folds Phil Hawes like a lawn chair with killer knockout | UFC 288

By Dan Hiergesell
Ikram Aliskerov made a memorable Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., May 6, 2023) at UFC 288 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., when the former Contender Series winner shut off Phil Hawes with an incredible first-round knockout (punch).

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Newark, N.J., for the first time in more than three years on Sat., May 6, 2023, with a blockbuster Bantamweight collision inside Prudential Center that will see Aljamain Sterling attempt another successful title defense against returning two-division titleholder and former gold medal-winning Olympic wrestler, Henry Cejudo. In UFC 288's last-minute pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former Welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns, locks horns with No. 4-seeded contender, Belal Muhammad, in a five-round, 170-pound No. 1 contender eliminator match.

Aliskerov ate some hard shots in the early going as Hawes showed off his new and improved standup. It looked like Hawes was going to maintain momentum throughout the first round, but Aliskerov hit a different gear out of nowhere and started to mix things up. He hit Hawes with a head kick and then moments later Aliskerov landed a right punch that folded “No Hype” into a lawn chair. It was an insane knockout to see.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

Aliskerov, 30, has now won his last six professional fights and enters the UFC’s middleweight division with an absolute bang. His only loss of his career came against Khamzat Chimaev so that should tell you something. What’s even more impressive is the fact that Aliskerov is more known for his ground game.

