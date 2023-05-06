Canelo Alvarez (58–2–2, 39 KO) will fight for the first time on Mexican soil since 2011 later tonight (Sat., May 6, 2023) live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico, and the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight champion can make big bank if his PPV headliner sells enough buys.

Alvarez will be matched up against veteran boxer John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO), who is coming off a win over Zach Parker and is unbeaten in his last four fights. The oddsmakers have Canelo at -1800 to successfully defend his crown and for good reason, but that doesn’t mean the Mexican superstar doesn’t have to be on high alert against Ryder. After all, Ryder has lost just once since early 2017.

Luckily, Alvarez will be heavily compensated for his main event showing tonight in Mexico. According to totalsportal, Canelo will bank a guaranteed $10 million fight purse for his title defense opposite Ryder. But with a high percentage of the PPV revenue built into his contract Alvarez could make upwards of $33 million should the event do more than 500,000 buys.

Check out the breakdown below:

Ryder — who is entering the biggest moment of his 37-fight career — will take home $1 million in salary for stepping up and fighting the legend that is Canelo. In addition, Ryder also shares a percentage of the PPV buys, but it is much smaller than Alvarez. Ryder would earn $3.3 million should the event clear 500,000 PPV purchases.

All in all, Alvarez should be able to clean up tonight on DAZN PPV. Not only is Canelo celebrating Cinco de Mayo by boxing in front of his home crowd, but the combat superstar is set to make another monumental payday in the process.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the Canelo vs. Ryder main event HERE. The PPV main card broadcast kicks off on DAZN PPV at 7 p.m. ET, while Canelo and Ryder are expected to make their ring walks around 10 p.m. ET.